Pittsburgh Weather: Unseasonably warm temperatures stick around for another day

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- It's going to be another unseasonably warm day in the Pittsburgh area!

Daily average High: 54 Low: 36

Sunrise: 6:59 Sunset: 5:10

Any Alert Days Ahead? None

Aware: The best chance for rain over the next week occurs tomorrow morning

Yesterday's unseasonably warm weather 'caught us up' when it comes to monthly temperatures with us now being slightly warmer than average. Afternoon temperatures will remain around five to ten degrees warmer than today's average with morning lows around five degrees warmer than average. Today is looking dry.

KDKA Weather Center

You should expect partly cloudy skies with some clouds around this morning and clearing once again this afternoon.

We will finally see measurable rain on Thursday with most seeing between five-hundredths of an inch and a tenth of an inch of rain.

Some communities will see maybe up to a quarter of an inch of rain on Tuesday morning due to being in the path of a weak storm as a cool front moves in and stalls over us. Thursday temperatures will be on the warm side through the afternoon and then we will see a big temperature dip.

KDKA Weather Center

I actually have Thursday's low as Friday's high. With temperatures slowly going down through most of the day on Friday. I continue with an isolated chance for rain on Friday. Places south of I-70 could also see some light rain on Friday but it doesn't look like it will be a lot.

The weekend is looking cooler with highs both on Saturday and Sunday being near 50. Lows both days will dip into the 30s.

KDKA Weather Center

After Friday's slim chance for rain, I don't have any more rain in the forecast over the next week.

WEATHER LINKS:

Current Conditions | School Closings & Delays | Submit Your Weather Photos