Pittsburgh Weather: Sunshine sticks around for another day

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- Sunshine is sticking around for another day and that will translate to another chilly start with pleasant conditions around for the afternoon.

Any Alert Days Ahead? Nope.

Aware: Warmest start to February since 2020

Highs today won't be in the 50s like yesterday but will remain around ten degrees warmer than the seasonal average. I have Pittsburgh hitting 48 for today's high.

I have morning lows dipping down to the mid to upper 20s just depending on where you are.

Looking ahead, the entire week is looking unseasonably warm.

The average high and low for this time of the year are 37° & 22°. I don't have a single day over the next week with temperatures coming even three degrees close to those averages. As it stands right now, our monthly average temperature stands at 39.9°. That's nearly 11 degrees above the monthly average and is just outside the top ten warmest starts on record for Pittsburgh when it comes to February. With numbers where they are, we have a good chance at being a top-five year when it comes to the first ten days of February.

With temperatures as warm as they are forecast to be, our snow chances are non-existent through the weekend. Our next snow chance comes next week (probably Tuesday). As little snow as we saw last year, we have seen even less this year. So far this year we have recorded just 11.6" of snow. Last year through today we had seen 14.5". That was still well behind the average pace, but well above what we have seen this year so far. Time is quickly running out for us to see a big snow that could change our pattern and lead to maybe more snow. The average pace for snow would put us at 25.6". This means as of today we are a good 14 inches behind the normal pace.

Our next chance for snow comes next Monday. Our next rain chance comes on Friday morning.