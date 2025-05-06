Severe storm chances break Tuesday with rain expected throughout Pittsburgh area

It's a chilly day with highs below normal in the low 60s.

Sunset Tonight: 8:21 p.m. | Average High: 70 Low: 48

First Alert: None.

Aware: Cooler with showers and general thunderstorms this evening.

The sunshine is coming through for a bit, but it's still mainly cloudy today with rain showers in the afternoon and evening. A few heavy downpours and rumbles of thunder will be around tonight.

It's been a soggy start to May with close to one inch above normal for precipitation. We are also seven degrees above normal, but that'll change with the cooler temperatures around this week.

KDKA-TV Weather Center

On Wednesday, we are back in the 70s after a spotty morning shower and patchy fog. Thursday, it cools down again to the 60s with a spotty shower.

On Friday, it is cooler in the low to mid 60s once again with rain early, and then we warm up for Mother's Day weekend!

The 80s return for the start of next week!

KDKA-TV Weather Center

WEATHER LINKS:

Current Conditions | School Closings & Delays | Submit Your Weather Photos