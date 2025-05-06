Watch CBS News
Weather

Severe storm chances break Tuesday with rain expected throughout Pittsburgh area

By Mary Ours

/ CBS Pittsburgh

KDKA-TV Afternoon Forecast (5/6)
KDKA-TV Afternoon Forecast (5/6) 02:54

It's a chilly day with highs below normal in the low 60s.

Sunset Tonight: 8:21 p.m. | Average High: 70 Low: 48

First Alert: None.

Aware: Cooler with showers and general thunderstorms this evening.

The sunshine is coming through for a bit, but it's still mainly cloudy today with rain showers in the afternoon and evening. A few heavy downpours and rumbles of thunder will be around tonight. 

It's been a soggy start to May with close to one inch above normal for precipitation. We are also seven degrees above normal, but that'll change with the cooler temperatures around this week. 

temp-outlook.png
KDKA-TV Weather Center

On Wednesday, we are back in the 70s after a spotty morning shower and patchy fog. Thursday, it cools down again to the 60s with a spotty shower.

On Friday, it is cooler in the low to mid 60s once again with rain early, and then we warm up for Mother's Day weekend! 

The 80s return for the start of next week!

7-day-2.png
KDKA-TV Weather Center

WEATHER LINKS:

Current Conditions | School Closings & Delays | Submit Your Weather Photos

Mary Ours
Mary Ours

Mary Ours returns to KDKA after interning in 2011 while earning her Bachelor of Arts degree in broadcasting at Point Park University. After graduating in 2012 she also earned her Broadcast Meteorology Certification through Mississippi State University.

© 2025 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.