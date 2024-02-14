Pittsburgh Weather: Seasonal temperatures expected on Wednesday

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - It looks like the groundhog is going to be right this year with mild conditions setting up for the remainder of this month.

Currently, long-range data shows little snow over the remainder of the month and a big surge in temperatures as we wrap up the month and head into March.

Now data is just that, data. It can change quickly.

There are some things though that longer-range data does a pretty good job of handling and temperature trends are one of those things. Either way, it goes the time for big winter storms is running out with model data continuing to try and hint at the unseasonably warm weather we have seen so far this winter continuing into March.

Getting back to today's weather, today will see highs hitting nearly 40 degrees with morning lows dipping into the upper 20s. We have yet to see a day this February so far with temperatures below average and today won't be the first. Today will be the closest to average so far though with us probably only around 2 degrees warmer than average.

So far this year we have seen just 10 days so far below average out of 44 days.

There is some light snow out there this morning coming in off of Lake Erie.

The impact for area drivers should be low to nonexistent. Wind chills are down in the teens in a couple of places and really are the only concern for today.

Skies will be mostly cloudy through around 10 a.m. with partly cloudy skies after that for the rest of the morning. I am going to call it mostly sunny in the afternoon.

Looking ahead, we have two mid-level lows that will roll through to wrap up the week.

The first one arrives on Thursday afternoon and will bring mostly rain if not all rain to our area for the afternoon into the evening. Rain totals will be less than 0.05".

The second system will bring both rain and snow chances our way and will arrive probably after sunset on Friday. It will stick around into Saturday morning.

Snow will be heaviest south of I-80 with most places seeing around an inch of snow. Higher totals should be expected for the Laurels and Ridges.

When it comes to shoveling, I don't expect this to be a shoveling event. Most of the snow will fall overnight into Saturday morning and with how warm we have been snow on hard surfaces should melt pretty quickly.

