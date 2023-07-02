Watch CBS News
Pittsburgh Weather: Scattered showers, storms remain through holiday weekend

By Kristin Emery

/ CBS Pittsburgh

KDKA-TV Weekend Forecast (7/1)
KDKA-TV Weekend Forecast (7/1) 03:53

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - Scattered showers and thunderstorm chances stick around the rest of tonight, tomorrow, and Monday, with isolated severe storms possibly bringing the threat of gusty wind, hail, and even some flash flooding where multiple storms hit one after the other.

Daily average High: 83° Low: 63°
Sunset: 8:55 p.m.

WEATHER LINKS:

ALERT: None.

AWARE: Showers and storms through Monday.

KDKA Weather Center

Some areas north of Pittsburgh picked up more than an inch of much-needed rain today, and we could see more spotty but heavy downpours Sunday and Monday. 

KDKA Weather Center

The northern counties will have a better chance of heavier downpours early Sunday, with the focus turning south toward the I-70 corridor and south later Sunday. Monday doesn't have much of a risk of severe storms, but showers and an isolated storm are still likely. 

Things improve and dry out just in time for Independence Day Tuesday, with a spotty shower possible but not likely toward fireworks time! 

Temperatures will be in the 80s all week, with temps climbing to the mid to upper 80s mid-week and cooling to the lower 80s by the end of the week.  

KDKA Weather Center

First published on July 1, 2023 / 8:01 PM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

