Pittsburgh Weather: Scattered rain and falling afternoon temperatures start the weekend

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - It was fun while it lasted right?

We remain warm and pleasant this morning but a cool front will sweep through during the morning hours and will put an official end to the warmth we've been blessed with this week.

I have highs in Pittsburgh hitting 67 degrees just before noon before temperatures begin dropping. You'll also likely see some light rain showers rolling through before the temperature drops.

Conditions over the next 12 hours starting at 8 a.m. KDKA Weather Center

Be prepared as you'll notice the change pretty quickly. Temperatures will be in the 50s by midnight with highs on Sunday just hitting the mid-50s and significantly colder weather arriving by the middle of the week.

Looking ahead, we should see three rounds of rain from Sunday morning through Monday morning.

The two best chances for rain will occur while most are asleep with the first one arriving just before sunrise on Sunday and lasting for a few hours. I have the second round of rain rolling through around 6 p.m. on Sunday, but data isn't all that consistent with when these showers will make their way through.

There is better consistency on when the final round of rain gets here with all data pointing to it arriving early on Monday morning. These showers will stick around and have an impact on your Monday morning commute too.

Altogether, most should expect around an inch of rain to fall from Sunday to Monday.

Behind the rain comes the cold with the coldest temperatures yet rolling in for the middle of next week.

How cold?

Forecast for Tuesday's trick-or-treat times KDKA Weather Center

I have morning temperatures below freezing on both Wednesday and Thursday mornings. Temperatures will be dropping on Tuesday with trick-or-treat temperatures in the low 40s.

Tuesday is expected to be windy and damp too.

We do start to see more normal weather heading into next weekend.

7-day forecast: October 28, 2023 KDKA Weather Center

