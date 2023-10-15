Pittsburgh Weather: Rainy conditions continue over the next couple of days

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - We saw a very wet day Saturday.

In fact, we picked up 0.61" of rain at the Pittsburgh International Airport. A low-pressure system is still expected to stick around, bringing us more rain.

This morning will stay cloudy and cool with temperatures in the 40s. Later today will still be mostly cloudy with scattered showers likely.

Then more scattered showers will still be possible through Tuesday under mostly cloudy skies. We're not looking at any flooding threats since our rainfall was below average.

Rain chances over the next six days KDKA Weather Center

Highs will continue to cool back down into the mid-50s with morning lows in the 40s.

Skies will clear out starting mid-week with temperatures slowly returning to the 60s.

Types of rain chances into Monday KDKA Weather Center

In fact, Thursday looks like the nicest day with highs in the mid-60s with mostly sunny skies.

Another cold front appears to move in for Friday bringing us more scattered showers and cooling us down for next weekend.

7-day forecast: October 15, 2023 KDKA Weather Center

