Pittsburgh Weather: Rainy and windy today. Another big winter system arrives on Saturday

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - Here we go. Today's going to be one of those days.

Daily average High: 36 Low: 22

Sunrise: 7:44 Sunset: 5:12

Any Alert Days Ahead?: Tuesday is a FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY. Saturday and Sunday likely will be, too. Also, next week, we have a couple of chances due to cold air in place.

Aware: Very cold airmass arrives this weekend.

It's going to be rainy and windy. The morning hours will see temperatures cool enough for snow, but our highs will be around 50 degrees today.

We cool off enough overnight to see snow chances back on Wednesday afternoon. A slew of advisories and warnings are in effect due to the weather expected today.

KDKA-TV Weather Center

Precipitation totals of around an inch to an inch and a half are expected today. The record precipitation total for today is just 0.9" (1998), so seeing record rain is certainly possible. Rain will be steady, with moderate showers expected. After 4 p.m. this afternoon, we will start to see some breaks in the rain. There will be more dry hours than wet ones for the evening tonight.

The biggest story by the end of the day will likely be the strong winds. Winds are expected to gust to past 60 mph in some communities. With winds that strong, expect some pushed-over trees along with power outages. If today's your trash day, expect cans to be blown all over the place, too. Yard decorations may get loose and cause some issues, too.

KDKA-TV Weather Center

By tomorrow, wrap-around precipitation will bring another quick chance for some snow. Snow totals should be impressive for westward-facing slopes on Wednesday. There is also now a chance for snow showers on Thursday.

KDKA-TV Weather Center

Potentially, the coldest air of the season will move through starting this weekend. Snow showers should be expected for both Saturday and Sunday.

While temperatures won't be too bad over the weekend, the cold air mass will be in place through most of next week. When skies clear on Tuesday, temperatures will likely tumble to single-digit lows for a couple of days.

KDKA-TV Weather Center