Pittsburgh Weather: Chance for rain Tuesday, with best chance happening this afternoon south of I-70

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - There's a lot of 'weather' going on today. I love it!

Daily average High: 72 Low: 51

Sunrise: 6:04 a.m. Sunset: 8:31 p.m.

Today: Rain for some. Highs hit the mid to low 70s. Mostly cloudy.

Any Alert Days Ahead?: Nope.

Aware: Not everyone sees rain on this Election Day.

KDKA Weather Center

This morning is the slow part of the day, with temperatures dipping to around 50 degrees. Temperatures should rapidly warm this morning, with the area in the low 60s by 10 a.m. and near 70 degrees by noon. You shouldn't need the umbrella this morning.



Things will change, though, as we head into the afternoon. Rain slides in from the west as a mid-level low sweeps through. The best chance for rain occurs from noon to around 6 p.m. You'll also have a far higher chance of seeing rain if you are south of Interstate 70 than you will north.

If you are up along I-80, your only chance of seeing rain today will come with a cold front that rolls in later tonight, so your afternoon will be dry.

KDKA Weather Center

WEATHER LINKS:

Current Conditions | Submit Your Weather Photos