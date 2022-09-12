Pittsburgh Weather: Rain tapers off and a stretch of dry weather moves in
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - It's another dreary start to the day but I do expect that we are going to see some sunshine today.
WEATHER LINKS:
Current Conditions | School Closings & Delays | Submit Your Weather Photos
Our best chance for rain has likely already passed by today with some brief downpours that occurred before 4 a.m.
The Pittsburgh airport only recorded a hundredth of an inch but other places saw a lot more than that as the line of showers and storms rolled through. I don't think most places see a tenth of an inch for the day but there will be a couple of downpours later this morning that could bring a quarter to half an inch of rain.
Satellite data aligns with model data showing sunshine breaking out this afternoon.
While I think sunshine could arrive as early as noon it may be as late as 3 p.m.
The best chance for rain comes before noon and we should see a big portion of our day completely dry.
Looking ahead, it's looking dry starting on Wednesday and going into the weekend. After Tuesday, the next chance for rain arrives on Sunday.
Stay up to date with the KDKA Mobile App – which you can download here!
for more features.