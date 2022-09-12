Pittsburgh Weather: Rain tapers off and a stretch of dry weather moves in

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - It's another dreary start to the day but I do expect that we are going to see some sunshine today.

Our best chance for rain has likely already passed by today with some brief downpours that occurred before 4 a.m.

Rain chances over the next six days. KDKA Weather Center

The Pittsburgh airport only recorded a hundredth of an inch but other places saw a lot more than that as the line of showers and storms rolled through. I don't think most places see a tenth of an inch for the day but there will be a couple of downpours later this morning that could bring a quarter to half an inch of rain.

Satellite data aligns with model data showing sunshine breaking out this afternoon.

While I think sunshine could arrive as early as noon it may be as late as 3 p.m.

The best chance for rain comes before noon and we should see a big portion of our day completely dry.

Looking ahead, it's looking dry starting on Wednesday and going into the weekend. After Tuesday, the next chance for rain arrives on Sunday.

7-Day Forecast: September 12, 2022 KDKA Weather Center

