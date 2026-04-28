Passing showers will move through the Pittsburgh area Tuesday afternoon

Passing showers will be around parts of the Pittsburgh area this afternoon.

Any Alert Days Ahead? None right now, even though there is a low severe weather chance on Wednesday.

Aware: Temperatures continue to run +7.6° above average for the month. It will be close, but there is a chance that we end up as the hottest April on record.

By the time you see this, our best chance for rain for the day has come and gone. We still have a chance for rain, though, for the afternoon, with spotty scattered showers expected. No severe weather is expected today, with only light showers around for this afternoon. If you see any rain this afternoon, it won't stick around for long. It will be one of those days where you turn around, and it is raining. You turn back around five minutes later, and the sun is out. High temperatures today should be near 70 degrees.

KDKA Weather Center

Noon temperatures should be in the low 60s with winds coming in from the south at 10mph for the afternoon.

Rain and storm chances tick up on Wednesday. I still have some concerns with timing, but for right now, model data continues to show rain around for the morning hours and a second push of rain and storms arriving before 1 p.m. This would be VERY odd timing for severe weather chances. The setup is certainly there, though with a dry plume of air sitting on top of much more moist air just ahead of a cold front that is expected to pass early on Wednesday. This is a classic destructive straight-line wind setup, and strong storms will certainly be possible. The timing is the only thing standing out that may limit the impact, with instability not having a lot of time to build up. We are currently listed as having a marginal (level 1 out of 5) risk of severe weather for Wednesday afternoon.

KDKA Weather Center

The rest of the week will be storm-free and cooler too, with highs just in the 50s on Thursday, Friday, Saturday, and Sunday. The cooler weather is in place for the Pittsburgh Marathon Weekend. There may be some personal bests broken with the weather looking as comfy as it is looking. Enjoy!