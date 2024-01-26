Pittsburgh Weather: Near-record warmth around to start the day

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - It's warm. Temperatures are currently in the 60s across the region and should remain near 60 through the afternoon although they will steadily be dropping.

The rest of the weekend will be cooler with highs in the upper 40s on Saturday and low 40s on Sunday.

While there will remain an isolated chance for rain today, our next widespread rain is expected to arrive on Saturday just after sunset.

Rain showers will pick up with most seeing more than a half inch of rain and some isolated spots seeing more than an inch of rain.

Most of the rain will fall on Saturday evening.

By sunrise on Sunday, we will begin to see rain changing over to snow along and north of I-80. This shot of cold air will rush south Sunday afternoon with rain a quick round of rain and wet snow rolling through places south of I-80.

Temperatures will be in the mid to upper 30s as the snow chance rolls through so anything that falls won't be much. The impact on roads should be minor and you should treat the day like a normal rainy day unless you're traveling north of I-80.

Next week will see temperatures slightly above average.

The coldest day of the week will be on Monday with highs hitting the mid-30s.

Morning lows all of next week should hover near the freeze mark so nothing too horrid is on the way as we start the month of February.

