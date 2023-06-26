Pittsburgh Weather: Monday rain chances with possible early afternoon storms

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- Rain chances will stick around for another day here in the Pittsburgh area.

Today: Off and on rain chance with a small severe weather chance due to strong straight-line wind. Part of the area in a level one 'marginal' risk.

Any Alert Days Ahead? One could make the argument for today. None for the rest of the week

Aware: This week won't be dry with several chances for rain, but no 'drought busters' in the forecast for the next week

While rain totals today won't be very big (between a quarter to half an inch expected) every little bit helps when it comes to alleviating drought conditions.

Over the next week, I have a chance for rain for six days. On four days I have our rain chance in the 'scattered' or higher category, meaning you should expect to get at least a little rain.

KDKA Weather Center

Today happens to be the best rain chance through the week though.

Looking at today's forecast, highs today will hit the mid to upper 70s with overcast skies.

KDKA Weather Center

The rain chance will be spread relatively evenly through the day with a round of rain and maybe even a storm or two arriving around 8 a.m.

It looks like we will see another round of rain around noon with our best storm chance happening then for the day.

More rain is expected this afternoon with the best chance happening just after the evening rush and wrapping up sometime this evening. Morning temps will be in the mid to upper 60s, climbing to the mid-70s by noon.

This week is looking fairly active with rain chances and that should keep our temps in check. I have highs in the 70s today, Tuesday, and Wednesday.

KDKA Weather Center

I have us in the 80s for highs on Thursday and the weekend too. Thursday's the only day that I have sunny skies.

