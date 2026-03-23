It's going to be a cool and windy day today in the Pittsburgh area.

Any Alert Days Ahead? Thursday may end up being one.

Aware: At times today, temperatures will be nearly 50 degrees colder than we were yesterday at the same time.

At times, temperatures today will be nearly 50 degrees colder than where we were yesterday. Winds will be coming in from the northwest at around 10-15mph, so it's going to feel like the 20s this afternoon.

KDKA Weather Center

On top of that, there is still an isolated drizzle and light snow chance this afternoon. Road conditions will not be impacted by rain and snow this afternoon. I have afternoon temperatures today in the mid to upper 30s.

Looking ahead, we will see temperatures in the 30s for the rest of the morning into the afternoon.

KDKA Weather Center

The cold air will be in place through Tuesday morning, with Tuesday highs back up near 50 degrees. I have Wednesday highs in the 60s with highs in the 70s ahead of our next storm chance coming our way on Thursday.

Thursday's storm chance appears to be a similar setup to what we saw on Sunday, with large hail being the main concern.

High temperatures hit 84 degrees on Sunday

Yesterday afternoon saw temperatures in the mid-80s with Pittsburgh seeing a high temperature of 84°. If you think it is rare to see highs in the 80s at this time of the year, you'd be correct. Yesterday's high tied for the warmest March day on record. The previous March day was March 25th, 1929. That's some impressive heat in place. The heat and instability were enough for storms to fire with large hail the biggest issue yesterday evening as storms fired off of a cold front moving through.

There were around 20 large hail reports yesterday evening, all north of Pittsburgh. The largest hail report I have seen is 1".