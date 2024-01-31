Pittsburgh Weather: February's going to begin like January is ending

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - Today's the last day of what has been a VERY warm January.

Just looking at our average temperature, even with the cold stretch we had, shows just how warm we have been. The average temperature through the 30th is 32.8°. That's 4.1° warmer than average for the month so far. We may tick up to 4.2° warmer after seeing temperatures that will be around 9 degrees warmer than average today.

Before you wow too much, warm Januarys aren't anything too shocking for us here in Western Pennsylvania.

Last year's January daily average temperature was 36.9°. Admittedly most of last January looked similar to this January except our cold stretch last year arrived in late December. The 4.1° above average isn't even in the top 40 warmest Januarys on record.

In the last ten years, we have seen three Januarys warmer than what we will be this January. If you are wondering part of this is normal, as we see the greatest range of temperatures and variation of weather in January, followed by December and then February.

Getting back to the forecast for today, you'll likely be dry with only a VERY small precipitation chance through the day.

High temperatures throughout the next six days KDKA Weather Center

Highs today will hit the low 40s with morning lows dipping to the low 30s. It'll be cloudy all day long with winds out of the west at just around 2-5mph. Noon temperatures will be in the low 40s.

Wednesday high temperature KDKA Weather Center

There's another brief rain and snow chance set to arrive Thursday evening. The Thursday rain chance turns over to a morning snow chance through around 5 a.m. as a cool front drops in from the north.

The impact of this system is expected to be minimal.

Looking to the weekend, expect chilly starts to give way to pleasant afternoons.

I have highs near 50 on both Saturday and Sunday.

7-day forecast: January 31, 2024 KDKA Weather Center

