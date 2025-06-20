Heat wave on the way for Pittsburgh area with temperatures in 90s, "feels like" temperatures in 100s

A heat wave is on the way to the Pittsburgh area and will soon blanket the region with extremely hot temperatures in the 90s and "feels like" temperatures over 100 degrees.

The heat wave is set to take shape in our area starting Sunday.

The National Weather Service in Pittsburgh has issued an extreme heat watch that will be in effect from Sunday morning through Wednesday evening.

Under current projections, Sunday will see temperatures inch into the 90s with a heat index, or "Feels Like Temperature" reaching into the mid to upper 90s, potentially marking the hottest weather since last year.

With the temperatures continuing to build, and humidity following suit, this will create a "feels like temperature" of 100 degrees or greater Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday. As of right now the 90s will round out the rest of the work week.

Temperatures in the Pittsburgh area are forecast to be in the 90s next week with "feels like" temperatures above 100 degrees. KDKA Weather Center

Monday, at this time, is the only First Alert Weather Day. This is the first time getting into "dangerous heat" territory. People without air conditioning will likely have a hard time cooling off, even at night.

Last year, we hit 90 degrees or higher on 24 days. The average number of 90 degree (or higher) days is ten. The record has long stood since 1881, when it hit 90 degrees or more 50 times!

The National Weather Service says that heat-related illnesses increase significantly during these type of extreme heat events.

Preparing for the extreme heat that will hit the Pittsburgh area

With temperatures in the 90s and "feels like" temperatures in the 100s, it's a good idea to come up with a plan to stay cool before the extreme heat arrives.

Start gathering emergency supplies with things like water, fans, cooling towels, ice packs and sunscreen and make a plan to stay cool whether its in your home or if you plan to go elsewhere.

You'll want to make sure you're drinking lots of water and staying hydrated with things like electrolyte drinks. This means avoiding alcohol and sugary drinks.

Most importantly, take care of yourself and just start thinking now of what you may need or what family members need, especially if you or they are part of a vulnerable age group or have health issues.

With the extreme heat coming, it's a good time to take a dip as well.

The city of Pittsburgh's pools are open and will have varying hours throughout the week. Allegheny County's pools will be open daily from 11:30 a.m. through 7 p.m.