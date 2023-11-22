Pittsburgh Weather: Drizzle expected today, temperatures ticking down

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- It's going to be a pesky type of day with drizzle throughout the afternoon.

Daily average High: 48 Low: 33

Sunrise: 7:15 Sunset: 4:59

Any Alert Days Ahead? Potentially Sunday to Monday

Aware Thanksgiving Day will be seasonal. Can't rule out some morning drizzle. Yesterday saw a record amount of rain falling.

Wow, what a crappy but typical fall rainy day we saw on Tuesday. Rain totals at the Pittsburgh airport hit 0.94". Rain numbers for everyone were pretty consistent with almost everyone seeing just over nine-tenths of an inch of rain for the day. Pittsburgh is the only location where I am seeing a new record being set.

The rain from yesterday was due to a warm front sweeping through. So when looking at the past 24 hours and moving ahead another 24 hours, temperatures this morning at around 2 a.m. will be the warmest of that time span where we briefly hit 50 degrees in Pittsburgh. Temperatures will be back down to the low 40s by 6 a.m.

KDKA Weather Center

Temperatures will then slowly tick down for the rest of the morning into the afternoon. I have 5 p.m. temperatures at 40 degrees. Lows today should hit just before midnight and I have our temps at that time coming in at 38 degrees.

While most rain is out of here, we may see just enough drizzle to be measurable today. There is a chance for drizzle throughout the day. I think Pittsburgh will see around 0.01" of rain today. Not much, especially considering that the rain will be possible throughout the day. Drizzle chances stick around through Thanksgiving morning.

KDKA Weather Center

Skies will be cloudy through that time too.

While drizzle will be pesky, another pesky issue this morning will be some fairly thick fog in elevated areas. Thankfully temperatures aren't conducive for widespread ice issues.

Looking to the weekend, Saturday is looking dry and cool with highs just around 40 degrees. Sunday late afternoon to evening will see a rain-snow event with a mid-level surface low rolling through.

KDKA Weather Center

I have the cut-off right now being I-80 with mostly all snow expected to the north and mostly all rain to the south.

WEATHER LINKS:

Current Conditions | School Closings & Delays | Submit Your Weather Photos