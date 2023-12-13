Pittsburgh Weather: Coldest night of the week happens tonight

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- It's going to be a chilly night in the Pittsburgh area.

Daily average High: 41 Low: 27

Sunrise: 7:35 Sunset: 4:54

Any Alert Days Ahead? Nope

Aware: Talked a little about the gulf system yesterday. The GFS really jumps on it this morning with the latest run showing a 3 day rain total of around 2". It is by far the most bullish on rain.

Tonight's going to be the coldest night of the week for our region with morning lows dipping to the mid to low 20s in Pittsburgh.

Some areas will see the teens for morning lows. It won't take much of a wind to push wind chills into the low teens. Besides that, the rest of the week is actually looking pretty nice.

Yesterday was the 6th day in a row with our average temperature above average. So far this month we have had only one day with temperatures below average. Today should be the second day this month with temperatures below average. The average morning low for this time of the year is 27°.

I have Pittsburgh falling to 25° for the morning low. The average high temperature for today is 41°. I have Pittsburgh seeing a high of 41°. It'll be close but notable with temperatures so far this month sitting at 8.8 degrees warmer than average.

Once we get through the next 24 hours, temperatures are expected to soar once again. Thursday highs will be in the mid-40s. I have highs near 50 degrees as soon as Friday.

I have highs on Saturday, Sunday, and Monday at or above 50 degrees with morning lows ticking up to above average too.

Look pretty far out, our next chance may arrive on Sunday, sticking around through Tuesday.

Right now model data is all over the place with a Gulf low that rides along the east coast. This will be a mostly rain event.

Most model data shows less than a half inch of rain but the GFS is going big with three-day rain totals at around 3".