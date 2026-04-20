It's going to be a cold couple of days in Pittsburgh, but will be warmer for the NFL draft

It's going to be a cold couple of days in Pittsburgh, but temperatures are expected to warm up later in the week for the NFL draft.

Today and tomorrow morning, temperatures will be below average. The average high this time of the year is 65°. The average low is just 42°. Highs today will only hit the mid to upper 40s with morning lows down near the freezing mark both days.

Today will be the coldest day of the week, but Tuesday morning will be the coldest morning of the week.

KDKA Weather Center

Rain chances will remain low through Tuesday, with just a drizzle chance possible this afternoon. Tuesday will be completely dry.

Our next good chance to see some rain comes on Wednesday morning with some passing rain showers rolling through right as the morning commute is really getting going. Wednesday highs will be in the low 70s.

Morning lows on Wednesday will be in the mid-50s. Wednesday afternoon is looking dry.

What's the weather going to be like in Pittsburgh for the NFL draft?

The NFL draft starts on Thursday night, and I can't rule out a passing shower or two during the draft hours.

I have highs on Thursday hitting the mid-70s, but temperatures won't really go down very much as the sun goes down, as warmer air will be moving in.

Friday highs will soar to the low 80s ahead of rain and perhaps storm chances rolling in.

KDKA Weather Center

Saturday is looking fairly rainy, with rain chances highest in the morning and early afternoon hours.