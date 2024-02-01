Pittsburgh Weather: Best chance for rain over next week arrives tonight

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - The best chance for rain over the next week happens tonight with model data showing a cold front sliding through moving from the north to the south.

Now while this is the best chance for precip over the next week, it doesn't mean it's a good chance. Model data has continued to dry out this system with maybe 0.02" of an inch of rain being recorded at the Pittsburgh airport as the rain and then snow slides through.

WEATHER LINKS:

Current Conditions | School Closings & Delays | Submit Your Weather Photos

Rain probably won't be enough to even turn roads wet.

Rain chances over the next six days KDKA Weather Center

While you may not see or be impacted by the rain you will notice changes when it comes to the weather on Friday with temperatures dropping through the day.

Friday's high will be hit at or near midnight. Friday's low will be hit just before midnight on Saturday. Afternoon temperatures on Friday should be in the 30s.

Temperatures throughout the day on Thursday, February 1, 2024 KDKA Weather Center

Skies will clear however with sunny conditions expected for Friday afternoon.

The sunshine sticks around for Saturday and Sunday too. The sunshine will propel highs to the mid-40s on Saturday with highs around 50 on Sunday. With the clear skies, morning temperatures will bottom out to close to the dew point. Foggy conditions should be expected in low-lying areas on Saturday morning, especially around moisture sources.

Next week is looking dry.

I see another dip in temperatures on Monday into the middle of next week. Model data does show another VERY warm weekend for the second weekend of February...We will see.

Total winter snow so far this season KDKA Weather Center

Back to today, skies should be cloudy for most folks with the best chance for seeing sunshine breaking out coming for folks south of I-70. Morning lows are in the mid-30s with highs hitting the mid-40s this afternoon.

Winds will be coming in out of the southwest at around 10mph.

Today will be dry with any precipitation arriving after sunset.

7-day forecast: February 1, 2024 KDKA Weather Center

Stay up to date with the KDKA Mobile App – which you can download here!