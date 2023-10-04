Pittsburgh Weather: Another hot one on Wednesday

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - The past couple of mornings have seen some fairly thick fog setting up on the eastern (leeward) side of the Laurel Highlands. As of 4 a.m., I'm already seeing thick fog setting up in this area again and there is now a dense fog advisory in place through 10 a.m. for Bedford County.

Besides that today is going to be another fantastically hot day with highs hitting the mid-80s again.

I have been surprised at just how hot temperatures have gotten over the past couple of days.

October is off to the hottest start since...2019. KDKA Weather Center

The strength of the daily sun (measured by angle) is steadily going down. The airmass isn't particularly that hot with 850mb temps coming in at 14C yesterday and the day before.

Yes humidity levels are low (drier air requires less energy to warm) and skies have been mostly sunny during the stretch, but hitting the mid-80s is very impressive.

Do we have a day where everything goes right and we pop an 85-degree day again today?

Temperatures throughout the day KDKA Weather Center

While certainly possible, I am going to forecast a high of 'just' 84°.

When it comes to climatology, this is the hottest three-day start to October since 2019. We will likely see average temperatures for the first five days of this month over 70°. This will mean the hottest five-day start to the month that we have seen since the 1950s.

Back to the forecast, rain arrives on Friday morning and we will see at least a chance for rain throughout the entire day on Friday.

Rain totals on Friday will be around 0.35". The best chance for rain on Saturday will come during the morning hours but an isolated chance for rain and drizzle will remain in place during the afternoon to evening.

Saturday rain totals will be less than a fifth of an inch. Temperatures on Sunday, Monday, and Tuesday will likely drop to the 30s in some spots here in Western Pennsylvania for a couple of morning hours.

7-day forecast: October 4, 2023 KDKA Weather Center

