Pittsburgh Weather: An early season taste of fall continues into Thursday

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - "Are you not entertained?!"

I don't know if you remember reading in school about the Roman general Maximus Decimus Meridius. Okay, I am kidding but on days like today, I am always reminded of that great movie scene where after a particularly brutal round in the coliseum he asks the crowd if they're happy.

I always think this when the weather gets near perfect (to me) and comfortable during the fall months.

While the weather has turned comfy and, to be honest rather boring, we did see highs yesterday way above where I thought we'd be.

Wednesday highs hit 75 degrees. I had our high at just 70 and if I had to bet going into the day I would have taken the under when it came to chances for me being either over or under on my forecast highs.

Temperatures throughout the day - September 14, 2023 KDKA Weather Center

With a slightly warmer airmass in place than what I was thinking yesterday, I am forecasting a high of 72 today. Morning lows are about where we thought they'd be with morning lows likely dipping down to 50 for a low in Pittsburgh.

Noon temperatures today will be in the mid-60s with light winds coming in out of the north. We could see some patchy fog around 10 a.m. this morning.

Rain chances over the next six days KDKA Weather Center

Looking ahead, our next chance for rain comes on Sunday evening.

Data is now back on some decent showers on Monday morning with upwards of a half-inch falling. Temperatures will remain seasonal over the next seven days.

The warmest day of the week will likely be next Wednesday when I am forecasting a high of 78 degrees.

Monday may be the 'coolest' day of the next week due to morning rain.

I have us hitting 70 for the high.

7-day forecast: September 14, 2023 KDKA Weather Center

