Pittsburgh Weather: A weekend of scattered showers

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - A little bit on the cool side this morning with temperatures dropping to the mid-50s in many communities.

The comfortable weather sticks around through Saturday, but I am increasing rain coverage for the day from isolated to scattered.

Highs today will be in the low to mid-80s with low humidity levels. Winds will be out of the north and light throughout the day.

Looking ahead, there are two things to really focus on with the forecast.

Rain chances the next six days. KDKA Weather Center

Big rain totals should be expected on Sunday night throughout Monday. Right now long-range model data's forecasting an inch or more over 24 hours (0.99" - GFS, 1.57' EURO). A lot of the rain falls during the morning commute on Monday morning so this may slow you down as you try to head back to work.

The other big thing to watch for is a big warm-up in the middle of next week with highs easily reaching the 90s on Wednesday.

Both Tuesday and Thursday will also see highs in the mid to upper 80s so it will be hot.

7 Day Forecast - July 15, 2022 KDKA Weather Center

