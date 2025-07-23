Watch CBS News
Two PennDOT projects could slow down travel for fans going home from Steelers training camp

By John Shumway

/ CBS Pittsburgh

Fans could run into traffic trouble when heading home from Steelers training camp
Fans could run into traffic trouble when heading home from Steelers training camp 02:09

As the Pittsburgh Steelers are reporting to training camp today and as the first open practice is held tomorrow, a couple of PennDOT projects could slow down the ride home for fans in attendance at Saint Vincent College.

There are two projects going on that will primarily impact the ride home after a fun day at Camp Tomlin. 

Seasoned Steelers fans know the joys of what traveling along Rt. 30 in Westmoreland County can bring, but this year, it'll be smooth sailing on the way to camp.

However, your travel towards Ligonier will be challenging at the end of the day. 

"If you're leaving training camp and you're heading to the east, you can expect single lane closures in that area," said PennDOT District 12 Assistant Executive Bill Beaumariage.

The impacted area is located along the bridge over the Loyalhanna Creek and is down to a single lane in each direction for bridge reconstruction.

When camp wraps up around 5 p.m. and you head west towards Greensburg and onto the Pennsylvania Turnpike, expect to see tree trimming crews closing a lane of Rt. 30 between PA-66 and the Turnpike. 

"That will start at 5 p.m. to 7 a.m., so if you're leaving training camp late, or you're stopping for dinner and you're heading to or from the Turnpike, you might see or might expect some delays in that area," Beaumariage said.

The good news this year is that if you're using Rt. 22 and Rt. 981 through Latrobe to get to or from Saint Vincent, the work you encountered last year is gone and that's a construction-free route. 

For fans going to Saint Vincent on Thursday, the campus opens for parking at 11:45 a.m., the gates open at Noon, and practice starts just before 2:00 p.m. 

