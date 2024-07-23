The Steelers report to training camp on Wednesday. Here's what you need to know.

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The Pittsburgh Steelers report to training camp at Saint Vincent College in Latrobe on Wednesday.

For about three weeks, the black and gold will be at the campus of Saint Vincent College preparing for the 2024 season. The event brings fans from all over and provides a much-needed boost to local businesses. The Steelers' training camp has become synonymous with Latrobe, as this year will be the 57th year that the college is the home to Steelers Nation.

When is the Steelers' first open practice?

The team reports on Wednesday, and the first practice open to the public is scheduled for Thursday at 10:30 a.m. The first practice with pads is scheduled for July 30 at 10:30 a.m.

The Steelers have 16 practices open to the public this summer, including the "Friday Night Lights" practice at Latrobe Memorial Stadium on Aug. 2. The final open practice is on Aug. 14.

Saint Vincent College is one of the few remaining collegiate destination training camps in the NFL, and the school takes great pride in its partnership with the team.

"We are really pleased. There is a lot of excitement here," said Dr. Jeff Mallory, executive vice president and COO of Saint Vincent College. "We are all pulling together and that is from leadership all the way down to the workers that are here every day. We have to make sure that we are on the same page, and we put a premium on communication. But we put a premium on making sure that Saint Vincent shows really well."

Are Steelers training camp practices free?

Admission to all open practices is free, but the Steelers said anyone attending needs a mobile ticket.

Among the many preparations that Saint Vincent has undertaken this year is setting up about 12 miles of rope and fence lines around campus for security and to help direct the flow of fans.

Saint Vincent's assistant director of facilities, Terrence Hill, said officials want fans to come out for a great time but be prepared for some hot summer days.

"It is an outside venue. Make sure you have your sunscreen on and keep your eyes to the sky. We do get weather here in Western Pennsylvania, and sometimes it rapidly develops," Hill said.

Steelers training camp storylines

After losing to the Buffalo Bills last season in the first round of the playoffs, the Steelers head into 2024 with a revamped roster and a new face on the coaching staff.

Russell Wilson joins the Steelers to run the offense after two seasons with the Denver Broncos, while linebacker Patrick Queen signed a free-agent deal with Pittsburgh after playing his first four seasons with AFC North Division rival Baltimore Ravens.

Arthur Smith is the Steelers' new offensive coordinator. He recently served as the Atlanta Falcons head coach from 2021 through 2023.

Cam Heyward, who skipped some organized team activities earlier this summer, has made it known that he wants a new contract. The 35-year-old defensive captain is in the final season of his current deal.

"All I know is I want to be here, but we'll see what happens," Heyward said last month. "This is my last year here. I've had a great career here, but I look forward to playing next year."

Who do the Steelers play in the preseason?

The Steelers' first preseason game is Aug. 9 against the Houston Houston Texans, followed by an Aug. 17 game against the Bills and an Aug. 24 game against the Detroit Lions.