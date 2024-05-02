Steelers, Saint Vincent College looking for training camp employees

Sharky's Café in Latrobe helps feed those in need during the holidays

LATROBE (KDKA) - The weather is getting warmer, the sun is shining a little longer, and that can only mean one thing - Steelers Training Camp is just a couple of months away.

Next week, a hiring event is set to take place at the Fred M. Rogers Center on Saint Vincent College's campus from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m. on May 8 for those interested in working at Steelers Training Camp.

All of the positions are part-time and temporary.

Steelers Training Camp dates have not yet been solidified but it is expected to go from mid-July through August and shift times as well as responsibilities will be discussed during the interviews.

All applicants must be 18, complete a background check, and have reliable transportation to and from Saint Vincent College.

Once hired, employees will be required to work rain or shine and wear a uniform that includes a Steelers Training Camp shirt which will be provided, khakis or black pants, and flat closed-toe shoes.

For more information, potential employees can email this address.