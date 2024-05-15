Steelers' Cameron Heyward wants contract extension, won't attend OTAs: report

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Pittsburgh Steelers defensive lineman Cameron Heyward reportedly wants a contract extension.

In a post on the social media platform X, formerly known as Twitter, ESPN's Jeremy Fowler reported, citing sources, that Heyward "does not plan" to attend organized team activities this offseason as he seeks an extension. Fowler reported on Wednesday that Heyward has not attended voluntary offseason workouts.

"Heyward is a long-time team captain who's never missed an offseason program," Fowler posted on X.

The 35-year-old Heyward, the 2023 Walter Payton Man of the Year, has one year left on his contract. He signed a four-year deal with Pittsburgh in September 2020.

In 11 games last season, Heyward had 33 tackles, three quarterback hits and 2 sacks. He injured his groin in Week 1 and did not return until Week 9. After the team was eliminated from the playoffs, Heyward shot down any retirement talks, saying he played "an entire season on one freaking leg where I could barely run for half the season."

The six-time Pro Bowler is the longest-tenured Steeler and has been a staple on the team's defense since he was drafted out of Ohio State in 2011.