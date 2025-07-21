Watch CBS News
Steelers pay homage to city and 1933 team with new throwback jerseys featuring Pittsburgh crest

The Pittsburgh Steelers on Monday unveiled new throwback uniforms ahead of the team's arrival at training camp this week.

Harkening all the way back to 1933, when the team first came into existence, the new throwback is inspired by the uniforms the very first Steelers players wore on the field. 

This throwback uniform "pays tribute to the city that shaped the team, honoring Pittsburgh's enduring influence on the team's identity, spirit and championship legacy," the Steelers said. 

The uniforms are inspired by the Steelers uniforms of the 1930s and 1960s. The jerseys have black vertical striping with oversized, black-trimmed white block numbers. The helmets feature a gray mask and matte gold finish. 

On the back of the jersey are oversized black block numbers for a "two-tone black and gold color combination." Finally, the pants are beige in a nod to the 1933 khaki uniforms.

The Steelers said the "cornerstone of the jersey," is the City of Pittsburgh crest on the left shoulder. The team calls it a nod "to the team's heritage and deep connection to Pittsburgh."

Steelers president Art Rooney II said in May that the team will wear the new uniforms against the Green Bay Packers during Sunday Night Football in Week 8.

"We're excited to unveil our new throwback uniforms which not only pay tribute to the origins of the Steelers franchise but also to the deep connection we have to our hometown of Pittsburgh," Steelers President Art Rooney II said. "It's especially fitting that we'll debut these uniforms on Sunday night, Oct. 26 when we play the Green Bay Packers - another franchise in the league with a long and rich history."

Rooney also said that the all-black Color Rush uniforms would return during the upcoming season, likely against the Miami Dolphins during "Monday Night Football" in Week 15.

