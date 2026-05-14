Pittsburgh Steelers schedule for 2026 NFL season

The Pittsburgh Steelers have released their regular-season schedule for the 2026 NFL season.

The Steelers on Wednesday shared their schedule for the upcoming season, and it includes opening the season at Acrisure Stadium against the Atlanta Falcons, an early-season road game against the New England Patriots and several must-see matchups after the team's Week 9 bye, including games at the Philadelphia Eagles, Jacksonville Jaguars, and Baltimore Ravens.

Full Steelers 2026 schedule

Week 1: Sunday, Sept. 13, vs. Atlanta Falcons, 1 p.m. (KDKA-TV)

Week 2: Sunday, Sept. 20, at New England Patriots, 1 p.m. (KDKA-TV)

Week 3: Sunday, Sept. 27, vs. Cincinnati Bengals, 1 p.m. (KDKA-TV)

Week 4: Thursday, Oct. 1, at Cleveland Browns, 8:15 p.m.

Week 5: Sunday, Oct. 11, vs. Indianapolis Colts, 1 p.m.

Week 6: Sunday, Oct. 18, at Tampa Bay Buccaneers, 1 p.m.

Week 7: Sunday, Oct. 25, vs. New Orleans Saints in Paris, 9:30 a.m.

Week 8: Sunday, Nov. 1, vs. Cleveland Browns, 1 p.m.

Week 9: Bye

Week 10: Sunday, Nov. 15, at Cincinnati Bengals, 8:20 p.m.

Week 11: Sunday, Nov. 22, at Philadelphia Eagles, 4:25 p.m.

Week 12: Friday, Nov. 27, vs. Denver Broncos, 3 p.m.

Week 13: Sunday, Dec. 6, vs. Houston Texans, 8:20 p.m.

Week 14: Monday, Dec. 14, at Jacksonville Jaguars, 8:15 p.m.

Week 15: Sunday, Dec. 20, vs. Baltimore Ravens, 1 p.m.

Week 18: Date/Time TBD, vs. Carolina Panthers

Week 17: Sunday, Jan. 3, at Tennessee Titans, 1 p.m.

Week 18: Date/Time TBD, at Baltimore Ravens

How many primetime games do the Steelers have?

Pittsburgh has four primetime games in 2026, not including the game in Paris against the New Orleans Saints and a home game on Black Friday against the Denver Broncos.

How many miles will the Steelers travel in 2026?

The Steelers will travel 14,183 miles this season, according to a social media post from Bill Speros of bookies.com. It is the seventh-fewest miles traveled among all 32 teams.

What is the Steelers' strength of schedule?

Pittsburgh's strength of schedule for the 2026 season is among the easiest in the league. According to CBS Sports, the Steelers have the 14th-easiest slate of games this season.

Their 2026 opponents combined for a 143-146 record in 2025, with a combined win percentage of .495%.