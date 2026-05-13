Pittsburgh Steelers to play game in Paris, France as part of NFL international series

The Pittsburgh Steelers will be traveling abroad again this season to play an international game in Paris, France against the New Orleans Saints.

The National Football League is expected to unveil its full international schedule for the upcoming 2026 season on Wednesday morning.

Ahead of that announcement, KDKA's news partners at the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette reported that the Steelers will face the New Orleans Saints on October 25 at the Stade de France, which is the nation's largest stadium that holds over 80,000 people.

The Steelers-Saints game in Paris will mark the NFL's expansion of its international footprint into France for the first time in league history.

PARIS, FRANCE - FEBRUARY 05: General view inside the Stade de France before the Guinness Six Nations 2026 match between France and Ireland at Stade de France on February 05, 2026 in Paris, France. Franco Arland / Getty Images

The Steelers will be the road team against the Saints, meaning that Pittsburgh will not be giving up one of its home games at Acrisure Stadium this coming season.

For the second straight season, the Pittsburgh Steelers will be traveling overseas for an international game.

Last fall, the Steelers were the home team when Pittsburgh hosted the Minnesota Vikings at Croke Park in Dublin, Ireland, winning the game 24-21.

The Steelers' full 2026 schedule will be unveiled Thursday night.