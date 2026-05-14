Who do the Baltimore Ravens play in 2026? Full schedule release is Thursday.

The Baltimore Ravens will know when and where they will play during the 2026 regular season.

The NFL will release the full schedules for every team at 8 p.m. on Thursday.

Baltimore will host eight games this season at M&T Bank Stadium -- against the Cincinnati Bengals, Cleveland Browns, Pittsburgh Steelers, Jacksonville Jaguars, Tennessee Titans, New Orleans Saints, and Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

The Ravens will have nine road games -- against the Bengals, Browns, Steelers, Atlanta Falcons, Carolina Panthers, Houston Texans, Indianapolis Colts, and Buffalo Bills.

Additionally, the Ravens will play the Dallas Cowboys in week 3 in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, on Sunday, Sept. 27.

2025 Ravens' recap

In 2025, the Baltimore Ravens missed the playoffs for the first time since 2021. The Ravens' 26-24 loss to the Pittsburgh Steelers in the regular-season finale. ending with a missed field goal by Tyler Loop, dashed their hopes of a playoff run.

Baltimore finished with an 8-9 record after starting 2025 by losing five of its first six games.

On defense, the Ravens were 29th in sacks with 30. On offense, Baltimore's offense allowed 45 sacks, which ranked 12th worst in the NFL.

However, the Ravens were second in the NFL in 2025 with 156.6 rushing yards per game.

Returning to the flock

The Ravens are returning an explosive offense, led by quarterback Lamar Jackson, a two-time Most Valuable Player. Jackson passed for 2,549 yards with 21 touchdowns and seven interceptions, despite missing four games due to injury.

Derrick Henry is back in Baltimore's backfield after racking up 1,595 rushing yards and 16 touchdowns last season. Zay Flowers (1,211 yards, five touchdowns) and Mark Andrews (422 yards, five touchdowns) are the leading return pass catchers.

The veteran on the offensive line is left tackle Ronnie Stanley.

On defense, Baltimore has All-Pro safety Kyle Hamilton back, along with linebacker Roquan Smith, safety Malaki Starks, cornerback Marlon Humphrey, lineman Travis Jones and cornerback Nate Wiggins.

Additions and subtractions

After losing several key players from the 2025 squad, the Ravens reloaded, signing defensive end Trey Hendrickson to a massive five-year deal. They also drafted guard Olaivavega Ioane in the first round of the 2026 NFL Draft.

Baltimore then selected edge rusher Zion Young, from Missouri, in the second round of the draft.

In the offseason, the Ravens lost impact players, including center Tyler Linderbaum, tight end Isaiah Likely, tight end Charlie Kolar, fullback Patrick Ricard, and running back Keaton Mitchell.