'All options are on the table' for Steelers QB position, GM Omar Khan says

Pittsburgh Steelers general manager Omar Khan says "all options are on the table" for the team when it comes to the questions surrounding the quarterback position.

Khan was at the first day of the NFL Combine with lots of questions lingering about a team that ended its season with five straight losses.

The more pressing questions involve the team's future at the quarterback position and KDKA's Rich Walsh made the trip to Indianapolis and spoke 1-on-1 with the Steelers' GM.

"We've had discussions with both those guys (Russell Wilson and Justin Fields)," Khan said. "The reality is last year we went into this understanding that all three quarterbacks were going into the last year of their deals. As we stand here today, none of those guys are under contract. We are open to doing business with one or a combination of that group. It was a great experience with those guys, it really was. But the reality is right now, none of them are under contract, so all options are on the table for us."

Khan said if the team decides to bring back Wilson or Fields, it would be ideal to get one of them signed before free agency begins.

"That's important to us," Khan said. "Based on who we sign at the quarterback position has an effect on what we do at other positions."

Khan says he believes George Pickens has desire to be great

Khan says he and Pickens had a "candid conversation" after the season ended and during an exit meeting.

"He understands our expectations for him and I honestly believe he has a desire to be great and to be great as a Steeler," Khan said.

Khan says the team is working to put pieces around the offense that will help everyone be successful.

New contract could be coming soon for T.J. Watt

Among the decisions the team needs to make, one of them will be about Watt's future.

Khan hinted Monday that a new deal could be coming soon for Watt, calling him one of the "legacy guys."

Khan says he's hopeful and confident an extension could get done this offseason.