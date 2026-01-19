Here's who the Steelers are eyeing as candidates for their head coaching job opening

The Pittsburgh Steelers are searching for a new head coach for the first time in nearly 20 years after Mike Tomlin stepped down last week.

Steelers president Art Rooney II said that he and general manager Omar Khan would be casting a wide net to find Mike Tomlin's successor.

Here's who the team is eyeing as candidates for their job opening.

Los Angeles Rams defensive coordinator Chris Shula

Around 24 hours after Mike Tomlin stepped down as head coach of the Steelers, the team requested interviews with two of the Los Angeles Rams assistant coaches.

Defensive coordinator Chris Shula has been with the Rams for nine seasons, spending the last two in his current role.

SEATTLE, WASHINGTON - NOVEMBER 03: Defensive coordinator Chris Shula of the Los Angeles Rams looks on during the first quarter against the Seattle Seahawks at Lumen Field on November 03, 2024 in Seattle, Washington. Steph Chambers / Getty Images

Shula, 39, is the grandson of legendary Miami Dolphins head coach Don Shula, and spent his early coaching years in the college ranks before being hired by the Chargers in 2015 as a defensive quality control coach. He then joined the Rams organization under current head coach Sean McVay in 2017.

Because the Los Angeles Rams are playing in the NFC Championship game next weekend, the Steelers will not be able to interview Shula in person until at least next Monday.

Los Angeles Rams passing game coordinator Nate Scheelhaase

Along with Rams defensive coordinator Chris Shula, the Steelers also asked to interview Los Angeles passing game coordinator Nathan Scheelhaase.

Scheelhaase, 35, was hired by the Rams in February 2024 after several years in the college ranks.

Inglewood, CA - August 09: Coach Nate Scheelhaase of the Los Angeles Rams in the first half of a NFL football game at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood on Saturday, August 9, 2025. Keith Birmingham/MediaNews Group/Pasadena Star-News via Getty Images

A former college quarterback at the University of Illinois, Scheelhaase began his coaching career at his alma mater before serving in numerous roles at Iowa State under Matt Campbell including wide receivers coach, run game coordinator, running backs coach, and offensive coordinator.

Like Shula, the Steelers will not be able to interview Scheelhaase in person until at least next week because the Rams are playing in the NFC Championship game.

Green Bay Packers defensive coordinator Jeff Hafley

Jeff Hafley is one of several NFL defensive coordinators that the Steelers have requested to interview for their head coaching job.

Hafley, 46, has been the defensive coordinator for Green Bay since 2024 and this past season, the Packers ranked 11th in points allowed and 12th in yards allowed.

GREEN BAY, WISCONSIN - DECEMBER 27: Defensive coordinator Jeff Hafley of the Green Bay Packers looks on before the game against the Baltimore Ravens at Lambeau Field on December 27, 2025 in Green Bay, Wisconsin. Michael Reaves / Getty Images

Before joining Green Bay, Hafley was the head coach at Boston College for four seasons where he compiled a record of 22-26.

Hafley has interviewed for head coaching positions with the Miami Dolphins and Atlanta Falcons.

Carolina Panthers defensive coordinator Ejiro Evero

The Steelers also requested to interview Carolina Panthers defensive coordinator Ejiro Evero.

Evero, 45, has been in the NFL in some capacity for nearly 20 years.

FOXBOROUGH, MA - SEPTEMBER 28: Carolina Panthers defensive coordinator Ejiro Evero looks on during the NFL game between the Carolina Panthers and the New England Patriots on September 28, 2025, at Gillette Stadium in Foxborough, MA. Erica Denhoff/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

He broke into the NFL ranks in 2007 as a defensive quality control coach with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Over the past two decades, Evero coached in San Francisco, Green Bay, Los Angeles, Denver, and Carolina, where he has been coaching since 2023.

Los Angeles Chargers defensive coordinator Jesse Minter

Jesse Minter is one of the hottest candidates in this coaching cycle and the Steelers have requested an interview with the Chargers defensive coordinator.

Minter, 42, just finished his second season with the Chargers and he helped them to a season where they allowed just 19.8 points per game, good for 8th best in the NFL.

INGLEWOOD, CALIFORNIA - OCTOBER 05: Defensive coordinator Jesse Minter of the Los Angeles Chargers looks on against the Washington Commanders at SoFi Stadium on October 05, 2025 in Inglewood, California. Luke Hales / Getty Images

Minter followed Chargers head coach Jim Harbaugh from Michigan, where they won the 2023 National Championship together.

San Francisco 49ers offensive coordinator Klay Kubiak

Klay Kubiak is the lone offensive coordinator that the Steelers have requested to interview so far.

Kubiak, 37, is the San Francisco 49ers offensive coordinator and has been with the team for five seasons. This past season was his first as coordinator.

GLENDALE, ARIZONA - NOVEMBER 16: Klay Kubiak, San Francisco 49ers offensive coordinator, takes the field before a game against the Arizona Cardinals at State Farm Stadium on November 16, 2025 in Glendale, Arizona. Mike Christy / Getty Images

His brother is Klint Kubiak, the offensive coordinator for the Seattle Seahawks. They are the sons of former NFL head coach Gary Kubiak.

Minnesota Vikings defensive coordinator Brian Flores

Brian Flores is a familiar name and face for the Steelers and is also one they've requested for an interview.

Flores, 44, is currently the Minnesota Vikings defensive coordinator and is well known by the Steelers as he previously served as a senior defensive assistant under Mike Tomlin in 2022.

MINNEAPOLIS, MINNESOTA - JANUARY 04: Defensive coordinator Brian Flores of the Minnesota Vikings looks on against the Green Bay Packers in the fourth quarter of a 2025 NFL game at U.S. Bank Stadium on January 04, 2026 in Minneapolis, Minnesota. David Berding / Getty Images

Flores won four Super Bowl rings as an assistant coach with the New England Patriots, where he coached from 2008 through 2018.

After a three season stint as head coach of the Miami Dolphins, Flores joined the Steelers as a senior defensive assistant and linebackers coach before landing in Minnesota as defensive coordinator.

Former Green Bay Packers and Dallas Cowboys head coach Mike McCarthy

Mike McCarthy is a Pittsburgh native and has emerged as a candidate for the coaching job in his hometown.

McCarthy, 62, was born and raised in the city's Greenfield neighborhood and is expected to speak with the Steelers about the team's head coaching gig.

ARLINGTON, TEXAS - JANUARY 05: Dallas Cowboys head coach Mike McCarthy looks on during the fourth quarter against the Washington Commanders at AT&T Stadium on January 05, 2025 in Arlington, Texas. Sam Hodde / Getty Images

McCarthy spent 13 seasons as head coach of the Green Bay Packers from 2006 to 2018, compiling an overall record of 125-77-2, including a win over the Steelers in Super Bowl XLV in 2011.

In 2020, McCarthy took over as head coach of the Cowboys, spending five seasons in Dallas. During those five years in Dallas, McCarthy made the playoffs three times and went 1-3 in the postseason.

Miami Dolphins defensive coordinator Anthony Weaver

Anthony Weaver is another defensive coordinator the Steelers requested to interview.

Weaver, 45, spent the past two seasons as defensive coordinator of the Miami Dolphins and has been coaching in the NFL in various defensive roles since 2012.

Miami Dolphins defensive coordinator Anthony Weaver looks from the sidelines during the first half of an NFL game against the New York Jets at Hard Rock Stadium on Sunday, Dec. 8, 2024, in Miami Gardens, Florida. (David Santiago/Miami Herald/Tribune News Service via Getty Images) Miami Herald

In his first season as defensive coordinator in Miami, the Dolphins sported a top 5 rushing defense and atop 10 passing defense.

This past season, the team was 26th in rushing yards and allowed and 18th in passing yards allowed.

Internal candidates aren't likely in the running for the Steelers job

As the Steelers are poised to hire a new coach, it doesn't appear that any of the assistant coaches from Mike Tomlin's staff are expected to be in the running for the opening.

Last week, the Steelers told offensive coordinator Arthur Smith and the rest of the coaching staff that they were free to pursue other opportunities and that they aren't going to be retained unless the new head coach wants to rehire them.

PITTSBURGH, PENNSYLVANIA - JANUARY 12: Offensive coordinator Arthur Smith of the Pittsburgh Steelers reacts in the fourth quarter of an NFL wild card playoff game against the Houston Texans at Acrisure Stadium on January 12, 2026 in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. Joe Sargent / Getty Images

Smith was the Steelers offensive coordinator the past two seasons and has garnered interest for other coaching jobs including the opening for head coach of the Tennessee Titans and with the Detroit Lions who have an offensive coordinator opening.

Special teams coach Danny Smith has also reportedly interviewed with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers for their special teams coaching job.