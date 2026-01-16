Steelers' assistant coaches given permission to pursue other opportunities

The Pittsburgh Steelers have told Arthur Smith and the rest of the team's assistant coaches that they have permission to seek other opportunities in the wake of Mike Tomlin stepping down earlier this week.

Pittsburgh Steelers insider Gerry Dulac, citing multiple sources, reported Thursday that all of Mike Tomlin's assistants have been told they're free to pursue other opportunities.

The Steelers have told all of Mike Tomlin’s assistant coaches they are free to pursue other opportunities and won’t be retained unless the new head coach wants to rehire them, per multiple sources. All coaches are under contract through the end of February. — Gerry Dulac (@gerrydulac) January 15, 2026

The assistant coaches aren't expected to be retained by the team unless they are brought back by whoever the Steelers hire to replace Mike Tomlin. All of the assistant coaches are under contract through the end of February.

Arthur Smith, who served as the Steelers' offensive coordinator the past two seasons, has been requested to interview for the same role with the Detroit Lions, according to NFL Network insider Ian Rapoport.

The Tennessee Titans have also reached out to interview Smith for their head coach opening. Smith was an assistant coach with the Titans for nearly a decade from 2011 through 2020 when he left to become the head coach of the Atlanta Falcons.

PITTSBURGH, PENNSYLVANIA - JANUARY 12: Offensive coordinator Arthur Smith of the Pittsburgh Steelers reacts in the fourth quarter of an NFL wild card playoff game against the Houston Texans at Acrisure Stadium on January 12, 2026 in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. Joe Sargent / Getty Images

Meanwhile, the Steelers are wasting no time in making requests to interview candidates for the team's head coaching opening.

ESPN NFL insider Adam Schefter reported Wednesday that the Steelers requested to interview Chris Shula and Nathan Scheelhaase, both assistant coaches with the Los Angeles Rams.

An additional four requests were made, Ian Rapoport reported Thursday, saying that the Steelers have asked to speak to Green Bay's Jeff Hafley, Carolina's Ejiro Evero, and the Chargers' Jesse Minter, and San Francisco's Klay Kubiak about the job opening.

Steelers president Art Rooney II said Wednesday that he and general manager Omar Khan would begin their search for a new head coach immediately and that the team will cast a wide net to find Tomlin's successor.