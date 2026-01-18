Pittsburgh native reportedly among the candidates to replace Mike Tomlin as Steelers head coach

A native of Pittsburgh has emerged as a potential candidate to become the next Steelers head coach.

According to ESPN's Adam Schefter, former Dallas Cowboys and Green Bay Packers head coach Mike McCarthy is expected to speak with the Steelers.

The 62-year-old McCarthy spent 13 seasons with the Green Bay Packers from 2006 until 2018 and compiled a record of 125-77-2, winning Super Bowl 45 over the Pittsburgh Steelers.

He was ultimately let go by the Packers after week 13 of the 2018 season.

In 2020, he would take over as the head coach of the Dallas Cowboys, where he spent 5 seasons, and had a record of 49-35, making the playoffs just three times in that span, going 1-3.

The Greenfield man also spent time with the Kansas City Chiefs, New Orleans Saints, and San Francisco 49ers in various offensive coaching roles.

The reports of McCarthy speaking to the Steelers come not long after Schefter also reported that the organization is open to bringing back Aaron Rodgers. Schefter's report said that the Steelers' players praised Rodgers in exit interviews and want him to return.

McCarthy was Rodgers' head coach for several seasons, and they won the Super Bowl together.

Steelers speaking with several candidates

According to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport, the Steelers have requested interviews with three different defensive coordinators: Green Bay's Jeff Hafley, Carolina's Ejiro Evero, and the Chargers' Jesse Minter, plus San Francisco's Klay Kubiak.

They have also requested permission to interview Rams defensive coordinator Chris Shula, Rams passing game specialist Nathan Scheelhaase, and the Vikings defensive coordinator Brian Flores.

Internal candidates likely not in the running

Just a day after Mike Tomlin stepped down as the Steelers' head coach, President Art Rooney II said that he did not believe anyone on Tomlin's staff was a candidate to replace him.

"I don't think anyone on our current staff is a candidate," he said. "Maybe a candidate to stay on the staff, depending on what the new head coach wants to do."

Up to this point, Arthur Smith has been pursued by several teams, including the Detroit Lions, Tennessee Titans, and Arizona Cardinals.

Special teams coach Danny Smith has also reportedly interviewed with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers for their special teams coaching job.