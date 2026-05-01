Steelers decline fifth-year option for Broderick Jones, report says

The Pittsburgh Steelers are declining to pick up the fifth-year option for left tackle Broderick Jones, according to a report.

ESPN's Jeremy Fowler reported Thursday evening that the team won't be picking up the option for Jones.

Jones, 24, missed the final portion of the 2026 season for the Steelers after suffering a neck injury.

"The option would've paid $19.1M. Jones, who is coming off neck surgery, is set to be a 2027 free agent," Fowler said. "He has 38 career starts and was playing well pre-injury."

ESPN's Adam Schefter reported last week that Jones suffered a setback in his recovery from the injury and is undergoing examinations to determine whether or not he will be ready for training camp and the upcoming season.

Days after the report of the injury setback surfaced, the Steelers selected offensive tackle Max Iheanachor with the team's first-round pick when Pittsburgh hosted the NFL draft.

Steelers general manager Omar Khan said that Jones' injury was a factor in the decision to draft Iheanachor.

"Sure, that's a little bit of a concern," Khan said last week. "you guys all hear me talk about versatility too and we've got guys on the offensive line that can play different positions in the offensive line. And as I mentioned, we have options."

It's unclear when the Steelers may get more insight into Jones' status for the upcoming season as Organized Team Activities are set to begin later this month.