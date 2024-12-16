Steelers eye chance to clinch AFC North title with win over Ravens

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- The Pittsburgh Steelers are playoff-bound despite their most recent loss to the Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday.

Head coach Mike Tomlin began his weekly press conference by quickly highlighting the loss to the Eagles, saying the playing coaching wasn't up to his expectations.

"You gotta play well, you gotta strategize well. If you don't, you position yourself to not be fortunate, and that can describe some of the things that transpired in that game," Tomlin said of the overall performance. "I know a lot's been said about controversial officiating calls in the game, but I believe when you play well, those things get minimized, and when you play poorly, those things get highlighted."

Injuries

Head coach Mike Tomlin said after the Eagles game that star pass-rusher T.J. Watt suffered a low ankle injury in the fourth quarter. Watt, who leads the Steelers with 11.5 sacks, could best be listed as "questionable," according to Tomlin.

Other players such as George Pickens (hamstring), DeShon Elliott (hamstring), and Larry Ogunjobi (groin) will be monitored throughout the week at practice, but have an increased likelihood of seeing game action this week.

During the game, cornerback Donte Jackson sustained a back injury, while QB Justin Fields suffered an abdominal injury. These players will also be monitored in practice sessions.

"None of these players would be characterized as out," according to Tomlin.

The opposition

"It's a divisional game, it's a road divisional game, it's Baltimore."

The Ravens bring a disruptive one-two punch on offense with quarterback Lamar Jackson and running back Derrick Henry.

"You better deal with Mr. (Lamar) Jackson," Tomlin said of Baltimore's dynamic, dual-threat quarterback.

The Steelers will also work to slow Derrick Henry, who has amassed 254 carries for 1,474 yards and 13 touchdowns on the year.

Tomlin also highlighted Baltiomore's defense, which includes a talented secondary with players like Marlon Humphrey and Kyle Hamilton.

Dean Pees' coaching has been instrumental in Baltimore's defensive turnaround, according to Tomlin.

"A lot of what they're doing more recently, specifically since our game (on Nov. 17), looks a lot like Dean Pees football," Tomlin said.

The Steelers travel to Baltimore with a chance to win another AFC North title on Saturday. Kick-off is set for 4:30 p.m.

"We have an opportunity to solidify the division this week. We got definitive, tangible things to pursue this week, a divisional championship, and I think that merits all hands on deck."