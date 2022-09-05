Steelers announce 2022 team captains

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - The Pittsburgh Steelers announced the 2022 team captains on Monday.

After Steelers' players voted, this year's captains are running back Najee Harris and quarterback Mitch Trubisky on offense, defensive tackle Cameron Heyward and linebacker T.J. Watt on defense and safety Miles Killebrew on special teams.

Harris, Trubisky and Killebrew are first-time captains. Trubisky signed with the Steelers during the offseason as the team looks for a quarterback to replace Ben Roethlisberger.

Heyward is a defensive captain for the eighth consecutive year, and Watt is a defensive captain for the second time since 2020.

The Steelers' regular season kicks off on Sept. 11 in Cincinnati against the Bengals.