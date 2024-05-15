Pittsburgh Steelers to play Kansas City Chiefs in Christmas Day matchup

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- The Pittsburgh Steelers will play the Kansas City Chiefs on Christmas Day.

The Steelers will host the Chiefs at Acrisure Stadium on Dec. 25. The Steelers have played twice on Christmas Day and have never lost.

The matchup will be on Netflix and will be the streaming service's first time airing a game. The Raves-Texans game will also be on Netflix.

Against the Chiefs, the Steelers have gone 23-14. They've split the last six meetings, which includes two postseason contests, according to Steelers.com.

"We couldn't be more excited to be the first professional sports league to partner with Netflix to bring live games to fans around the world," Hans Schroeder, NFL's executive vice president of media distribution, said in a statement from Netflix. "The NFL on Christmas has become a tradition and to partner with Netflix, a service whose biggest day of the year is typically this holiday, is the perfect combination to grow this event globally for NFL fans."

The full NFL schedule will be released later tonight.