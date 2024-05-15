Baltimore Ravens' 2024 schedule is set to be released. Here's a look at their matchups.

Alsobrooks, Scott among winners in Maryland primary and other top news from WJZ: 5/15/2024

Alsobrooks, Scott among winners in Maryland primary and other top news from WJZ: 5/15/2024

BALTIMORE - The Baltimore Ravens will know their entire schedule for the 2024 NFL season on Tuesday.

According to the NFL, the Ravens have the second-toughest football schedule this year with 10 opponents that were in the playoffs last season.

Baltimore (13-4) is the defending AFC North champion and made it to the AFC Championship Game, where they lost to the Kansas City Chiefs 17-10.

The 2024 season led to quarterback Lamar Jackson winning his second NFL Most Valuable Player Award.

The NFL 2024 schedule will be released on Wednesday, May 15 at 8 p.m. Eastern time.

Who do the Ravens play in 2024?

The Ravens open the season on Thursday, Sept. 5 with a rematch of the AFC Championship Game. They travel to Arrowhead Stadium for a clash with Kansas City Chiefs for the first game of the NFL season.

Baltimore will play eight home games and nine road games.

The Ravens have home games against AFC North foes Pittsburgh Steelers, Cleveland Browns and Cincinnati Bengals. They also welcome the Buffalo Bills, Las Vegas Raiders, Denver Broncos, Washington Commanders and Philadelphia Eagles to M&T Bank Stadium.

Among those opponents, Baltimore lost twice to Pittsburgh and once to Cleveland last year.

On the road, the Ravens will play Pittsburgh, Cleveland, Cincinnati, Kansas City Chiefs, Los Angeles Chargers, Houston Texans, Dallas Cowboys, New York Giants and Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

a standout game will be when Baltimore plays the Los Angeles Chargers, who are coached by Jim Harbaugh, the brother of Ravens' head coach John Harbaugh.

Who's back for the Ravens in 2024?

The Baltimore Ravens lost several key players from last year's team, including Patrick Queen, Geno Stone, Odell Beckham Jr., Jadeveon Clowney, Gus Edwards, Kevin Zeitler and John Simpson.

However, they signed Pro Bowl running back Derrick Henry to play next to MVP quarterback Lamar Jackson.

The Ravens have wide receiver Zay Flowers, cornerback Marlon Humphrey, linebacker Roquan Smith, defensive lineman Justin Madubuike, safety Kyle Hamilton, safety Marcus Williams, wide receiver Rashod Bateman and tackle Ronnie Stanley among their returning players.