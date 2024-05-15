Watch CBS News
Sports

NFL releases Philadelphia Eagles' 2024 regular season schedule. Here's what you need to know.

By Tom Ignudo

/ CBS Philadelphia

Philadelphia Eagles center Jason Kelce announces NFL retirement after 13 seasons
Philadelphia Eagles center Jason Kelce announces NFL retirement after 13 seasons 41:55

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- The Philadelphia Eagles' 2024 regular-season schedule includes a game against former Super Bowl-winning coach Doug Pederson, a trip to Brazil and several prime-time games. 

The NFL released the 2024 regular season schedule Wednesday night after an Eagles offseason filled with high-profile moves, including signing former New York Giants running back Saquon Barkley

Here's the full Eagles' 2024 regular-season schedule: 

  • Week 1: Friday, Sept. 6 vs. Green Bay Packers, 8:15 p.m. ET in São Paulo, Brazil
  • Week 2: Monday, Sept. 16 vs. Atlanta Falcons 
  • Week 3: Sunday, Sept. 22 at New Orleans Saints
  • Week 4: Sunday, Sept. 29 at Tampa Bay Buccaneers
  • Week 5: BYE
  • Week 6: Sunday, Oct. 13 vs. Cleveland Browns
  • Week 7: Sunday, Oct. 20 at New York Giants
  • Week 8: Sunday, Oct. 27 at Cincinnati Bengals
  • Week: 9: Sunday, Nov. 3 vs. Jacksonville Jaguars
  • Week 10: Sunday, Nov. 10 at Dallas Cowboys
  • Week 11: Thursday, Nov. 14 vs. Washington Commanders
  • Week 12: Sunday, Nov. 24 at Los Angles Rams
  • Week 13:Sunday, Dec. 1 at Baltimore Ravens
  • Week: 14: Sunday, Dec. 8 vs. Carolina Panthers
  • Week 15: Sunday, Dec. 15 vs. Pittsburgh Steelers
  • Week 16: Sunday, Dec. 22 at Commanders
  • Week 17: Sunday, Dec. 29 vs. Cowboys
  • Week 18: TBD vs. Giants

This is a developing story. Refresh for updates. 

Tom Ignudo

Tom Ignudo is a Digital Content Producer at CBS News Philadelphia. Before CBS Philadelphia, Tom covered high school and college sports for the Philadelphia Inquirer. He covers breaking news, sports and more.

First published on May 15, 2024 / 8:02 PM EDT

© 2024 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.