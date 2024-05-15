NFL releases Philadelphia Eagles' 2024 regular season schedule. Here's what you need to know.

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- The Philadelphia Eagles' 2024 regular-season schedule includes a game against former Super Bowl-winning coach Doug Pederson, a trip to Brazil and several prime-time games.

The NFL released the 2024 regular season schedule Wednesday night after an Eagles offseason filled with high-profile moves, including signing former New York Giants running back Saquon Barkley.

Here's the full Eagles' 2024 regular-season schedule:

Week 1: Friday, Sept. 6 vs. Green Bay Packers, 8:15 p.m. ET in São Paulo, Brazil

Week 2: Monday, Sept. 16 vs. Atlanta Falcons

Week 3: Sunday, Sept. 22 at New Orleans Saints

Week 4: Sunday, Sept. 29 at Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Week 5: BYE

Week 6: Sunday, Oct. 13 vs. Cleveland Browns

Week 7: Sunday, Oct. 20 at New York Giants

Week 8: Sunday, Oct. 27 at Cincinnati Bengals

Week: 9: Sunday, Nov. 3 vs. Jacksonville Jaguars

Week 10: Sunday, Nov. 10 at Dallas Cowboys

Week 11: Thursday, Nov. 14 vs. Washington Commanders

Week 12: Sunday, Nov. 24 at Los Angles Rams

Week 13:Sunday, Dec. 1 at Baltimore Ravens

Week: 14: Sunday, Dec. 8 vs. Carolina Panthers

Week 15: Sunday, Dec. 15 vs. Pittsburgh Steelers

Week 16: Sunday, Dec. 22 at Commanders

Week 17: Sunday, Dec. 29 vs. Cowboys

Week 18: TBD vs. Giants

This is a developing story. Refresh for updates.