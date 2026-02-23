Temporary road repair causes problems for drivers in Pittsburgh's South Side Slopes neighborhood

A problem is growing on one road in Pittsburgh's South Side Slopes neighborhood, and residents are hoping the issue gets resolved sooner rather than later.

A viewer recently contacted KDKA-TV about an uneven road patched over after crews fixed a water main break at the intersection of Berg Street and Clover Street. The viewer claimed it dates back about a month.

A different neighbor, Joey Zelinsky, has watched drivers try to navigate the uneven hole in the ground.

"A lot of people have been messing up their cars a little bit," he said. "I heard a couple of tires getting scraped," he said.

Pittsburgh Water said in a statement to KDKA-TV that a "temporary restoration" was done at the intersection after a water main break.

It's not too uncommon to see a temporary patch settle, especially after weather, the company said. It added that crews were already scheduled to top it off and level the road on Monday.

"We appreciate neighbors' attention to the area and remain committed to completing full restoration work as quickly as possible," a Pittsburgh Water spokesperson said.

Zelinsky said he has a big truck, so it's not that big of a deal for him, but that's not the case for everyone. He's hoping that it gets leveled and patched up soon.

"A lot of people around here can't afford a big mistake like that," he said.