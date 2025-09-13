Saturday's weather brings warmer-than-average temperatures in Pittsburgh
We are in for a warm day once again with highs above normal in the low 80s!
The dry and sunny weather continues, which is worsening the drought conditions across the region. Clouds will increase tonight, but the sunshine and low 80s return for the Steelers game tomorrow.
We are 5° below normal for our temperatures so far this month, but with warmer-than-average temperatures and the streak of 80s expected through the next few weeks, we could even out to a near-normal month for temperatures.
Precipitation is a different story, whereas today we are about 1" below normal for the month, with no rain in sight until maybe next weekend. Parts of Beaver, Washington, and Allegheny County are now under severe drought.
It doesn't feel like fall anymore, and the Autumnal Equinox is Monday, September 22nd at 2:19 p.m.
