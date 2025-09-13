Watch CBS News
Weather

Saturday's weather brings warmer-than-average temperatures in Pittsburgh

By Mary Ours

/ CBS Pittsburgh

KDKA-TV Morning Forecast (9/13)
KDKA-TV Morning Forecast (9/13) 02:41

We are in for a warm day once again with highs above normal in the low 80s! 

WEATHER LINKS:

Current Conditions | School Closings & Delays | Submit Your Weather Photos

The dry and sunny weather continues, which is worsening the drought conditions across the region. Clouds will increase tonight, but the sunshine and low 80s return for the Steelers game tomorrow. 

drought.png
Drought conditions in the region as of last week KDKA Weather Center

We are 5° below normal for our temperatures so far this month, but with warmer-than-average temperatures and the streak of 80s expected through the next few weeks, we could even out to a near-normal month for temperatures. 

temp-outlook.png
Temperature outlook for the next week KDKA Weather Center

Precipitation is a different story, whereas today we are about 1" below normal for the month, with no rain in sight until maybe next weekend. Parts of Beaver, Washington, and Allegheny County are now under severe drought. 

It doesn't feel like fall anymore, and the Autumnal Equinox is Monday, September 22nd at 2:19 p.m.

7-day.png
7-day forecast: September 13, 2025 KDKA Weather Center

Stay up to date with the KDKA Mobile App – which you can download here!

Mary Ours

Mary Ours returns to KDKA after interning in 2011 while earning her Bachelor of Arts degree in broadcasting at Point Park University. After graduating in 2012 she also earned her Broadcast Meteorology Certification through Mississippi State University.

© 2025 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue