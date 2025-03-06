With egg prices continuing to sky rocket, could Pittsburgh's "Rent The Chicken" ease the pain?

There has been so much talk about eggs, shortages, and rising costs not just in Pittsburgh but across the United States. So, what about having a couple of chickens in your own backyard?

Not only that, how about renting them rather than making the full Farmer Brown commitment?

It's kind of like sampling the chicken farmer's life - two hens for six months and here come the eggs, one squawk at a time.

KDKA-TV first met the fine folks from Rent The Chicken about three years ago, but they weren't taking off, not like today.

"We are clocking along," said Jen Thompkins, the owner. "We have our phones ringing like mad and our online inquiries are filling up quickly."

They've been placing 70-to-80 coops of two in the Pittsburgh area for several years and without question....

"We will run out of chickens for this season, 2025," Thompkins said. "Our hens lay about a dozen eggs a week, four hens lay about two dozen eggs a week."

So, if you're one of the many, and you likely are, struggling with the cost of eggs, what would it take to "Rent The Chicken?"

"Move the coop once a day, provide allotted amount of feed, make sure they have fresh water, and then later in the day, collect the eggs," Thompkins explained.

It also means you don't have to worry about the supply inside your local grocery store, you can just walk outside, get a couple of eggs, and you're all set.

Thompkins also said that renters, especially children, become attached to their chickens.

"They give them names, give them treats and table scraps, those kinds of things," she said.

She also said that the chickens are real homebodies who won't wander off.

"They're very food persuaded," she explained. "Similar to my husband, so if you shake a bag of treats and the chickens come running, they're not going to venture off very far."

Now, the big question: what does it cost?

"Our rental package starts with two hands a coup that fits two hands for the Western Pennsylvania, Pittsburgh area at about $500," she said. "That includes delivery and pickup within our free delivery area, which is likely most of Pittsburgh."

Before renting the chicken, of course, check with your municipality to see if they are allowed.

However, the savings might not be as much as you might think. Running the quick math, $500 for 26 weeks and a dozen eggs per week, that comes to about $60/egg, which is more than the price at the grocery store.

Finally, Jen said there is a difference in quality. She said they are richer and make recipes fluffier and when you crack a fresh egg in a pan, it stays together rather than running across the pan like a store-bought egg.

They'll begin delivering the coops in April and you can also check them out at the Home and Garden Show this weekend.