PRT expected to release details on service cuts, potential fare increases due to lack of funding

Pittsburgh Regional Transit leaders are expected to release new details about planned cuts in service and potential fare increases due to a lack of funding.

PRT is facing a $50 million budget shortfall and the deficit is expected to climb into the hundreds of millions of dollars in the near future.

A major factor when it comes to the shortfall has to do with the fact that state funding for public transit hasn't kept up with the needs of Allegheny County.

PRT operates around 100 bus routes with nearly 700 buses, 20 hours per day, but all of this is at risk as the agency plans to announce cuts at a meeting Thursday morning.

Adam Brandolph, PRT's Deputy Chief Communications Officer says the cuts will be "devastating."

"We've already cut 36% of our service in the last 25 years," Brandolph said.

Without additional funding, Brandolph says PRT will be looking at a $100 million budget deficit next year and that tough decisions will be made, which could unfortunately affect those who need public transit the most, including seniors or those with disabilities.

At the same time, fewer buses means more traffic, a greater demand for parking, and worse air quality and could also cause less spending and causing a hit to the local economy.

Thursday's meeting is being held on the 5th floor of the Heinz 57 Building at 8:30 a.m. in Downtown Pittsburgh.