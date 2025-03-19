Point State Park could host NFL Draft Experience Zone

Details emerge about how Pittsburgh could be used during 2026 NFL Draft

In a little more than a year, future NFL players will have their dreams come true right in the Pittsburgh area. As the date nears, more details are coming out about just how the city could be utilized in the event.

When it was announced the draft would be coming to Pittsburgh next year, it was known that the North Shore and Point State Park would be used. It includes using the parking lots outside the stadium for the NFL Draft stage. But nothing is set in stone as the NFL continues to talk with local leaders.

The idea is to have the stage right outside the stadium and to utilize more of the assets of Downtown and the North Shore. Point State Park has been tossed around as the Draft Experience Zone.

According to a venue letter of commitment with the Department of Conservation and Natural Resources, the park would come rent-free to the NFL and all utilities costs would be waived for the event.

When it was announced the city was getting the draft in May of last year, Gov. Josh Shapiro promised state help with getting everything together. The letter said the DCNR is committed to working with the draft and city on the event.

"The commonwealth will make the investments we need to make there. We're prepared to make this an awesome experience for everybody," Shapiro said in 2024.

These are still preliminary ideas for the use of space. According to VisitPITTSBURGH, nothing is finalized.

The draft is expected to bring hundreds to thousands to the area, prioritizing the Golden Triangle region. VisitPITTSBURGH said in a statement the event will provide fans an opportunity to take part in immersive exhibits and games as part of the fan experience. Once we know more of how the NFL Draft will utilize these assets, we'll let you know.