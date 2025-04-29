PRT holding first public hearing on proposed service cuts and fare increases

Transit riders in Pittsburgh will have a chance to voice their frustrations today as Pittsburgh Regional Transit is hosting the first of several public hearings about proposed service cuts and fare increases due to a funding crisis.

PRT leaders want the public to share their concerns and people will have the opportunity to do just that Tuesday at the David L. Lawrence Convention Center.

The first of several public hearings comes as PRT revealed a significant proposal that would cut nearly 1/3 of its service as it faces a $100 million deficit for the 2026 fiscal year and $110 million the year after that.

As a part of the proposed changes, the light rail's Silver Line and 40 bus routes would be removed entirely. Service frequency would be reduced on the Red Line and 53 bus routes. Also, 19 municipalities in Allegheny, Beaver and Westmoreland counties and three Pittsburgh neighborhoods would lose service completely.

There would also be a 25 cent fare increase, raising the base fare to $3.00 and making it the fifth highest in the country.

PRT leaders say this is why it's all the more important for people to speak up and show state leaders in Harrisburg how desperately the agency needs $117 million in funding to keep up and running.

The hearings today are being held in the 3rd floor ballroom of the convention center. A morning session is taking place from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. and a second session is being held from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m.

Pre-registration for those wishing to comment was encouraged, but PRT says walk-ins are also welcome.

There will be two other days of hearings later this year and you can still voice your opinion online or by phone.