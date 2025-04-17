Leaders detail importance of public transit funding in proposed Pennsylvania budget

The Shapiro administration and Washington County leaders are calling on state lawmakers to pass a budget proposal that includes funding for public transit.

"With this event today, we want to highlight the need for adequate public transit funding across the Commonwealth," said Sheila Gombita, executive director of Freedom Transit.

Freedom Transit is undertaking a transit development plan to set a five-year strategy to keep public transit moving.

"The timing of this plan is crucial as we work to identify efficiencies in are service and plan for the future based on current funding levels," Gombita said.

Right now, that's up to lawmakers in Harrisburg.

Governor Josh Shapiro is proposing a $292 million investment in transit agencies across Pennsylvania as part of the state budget. Last year, the proposal passed the House several times but not the Senate.

"Transit providers are dealing with workforce challenges and rising costs. This investment offered by Governor Shapiro will help stabilize this service because otherwise the choices that agencies face across the state are to raise fares, cut services, or both," said Mike Carroll, PennDOT secretary.

A similar situation is playing out in Allegheny County. Pittsburgh Regional Transit is proposing a 35% cut in services and a base fare increase to $3, the fifth highest in the country. It has yet to be voted on.

Washington County is also trying to keep up with rising costs. Gombita said, "To fully cover expenses for our services today, we would need to implement a 55% fare increase."

State lawmakers could vote on the budget proposal in June or July.