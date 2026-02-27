Part of the Silver Line on the "T" will be closed next week for electrical work

People who use the Silver Line to ride the "T" in and out of Pittsburgh from the South Hills will need to be aware of electrical work that will be disrupting service next week.

Pittsburgh Regional Transit said that service on the Silver Line will be temporarily suspended in parts of South Park and Bethel Park so that crews can replace and reinforce overhead electrical lines.

Because of the electrical work, the Silver Line will not be running between Library and Lytle stations between 10 a.m. on Monday and 3 p.m. on Friday.

PRT said that nine stops between the two stations will be out of service and that shuttle buses will be running to take riders to Lytle station, where they can get on a Silver Line train towards Washington Junction and the city of Pittsburgh.

For riders heading out of the city of the Pittsburgh towards the South Hills, service will end when trains get to Lytle station. From there, shuttle buses will be able to take them to stations along the rest of the route along Brightwood Road and Library Road.

Pittsburgh Regional Transit light-rail stops on the "T" between Library station in South Park and Lytle station in Bethel Park will be out of service next week as crews are doing electrical work on the Silver Line. Datawrapper

"Shuttles will follow the regular rail schedule as closely as possible; however, delays may occur due to traffic conditions," PRT said.

For riders who utilize the park-and-ride lot at Library station who don't wish to get a shuttle bus, the Lytle park-and-ride and Washington Junction park-and-ride lots will be the closest options.

PRT is asking riders to allow for additional travel time during the suspension of service next week.