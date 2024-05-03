Pittsburgh ready for busy weekend with 2024 Marathon and three Pirates games

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- From thousands of runners to thousands of sports fans, it's going to be a busy weekend in Pittsburgh!

Leave early and plan on being patient if you're going to be heading into the city this weekend as the 2024 Dick's Sporting Goods Pittsburgh Marathon will be taking place and the Pirates are also hosting three games at PNC Park.

Pirates facing Rockies this weekend

The Buccos will kick off a three-game series tonight against the Colorado Rockies.

Martin Perez will be on the mound for the Pirates and the first pitch is set for 6:40 p.m.

Be prepared for increased traffic on the North Shore as it's a Zambelli fireworks night, which will take place moments after tonight's game ends.

2024 Pittsburgh Marathon

Festivities for the 2024 Dick's Sporting Goods Pittsburgh Marathon will get underway tomorrow.

The race is sold out this year and it's the largest sporting event of the year for the city.

Runners can start picking up their race packet and bibs starting at 11:00 a.m. at the Health and Fitness Expo inside the David L. Lawrence Convention Center.

While there are a lot of people running in the races this weekend, those runners bring fans with them as well, with roughly 250,000 spectators expected in town within the next few days.

"We have a record number of participants this year," said P3R CEO Troy Schooley. "Over 42,000 people will be taking to the streets, stating with our kids' program which is the largest in the country. 8,500 kids on Saturday, 5,500 person 5K and then shifting to Sunday, we have 23,000 people who will either be doing the half marathon, the marathon, or the relay. "

Parking limited in Downtown

Restrictions are already in place around Point State Park.

Signs have been placed limiting parking around Point State Park ahead of the 2024 Marathon in Pittsburgh. KDKA Photojournalist Brian Smithmyer

Starting at 12:00 p.m. today, the Boulevard of the Allies will be closed between Stanwix Street and Wood Street.

What roads will close in the city?

On Saturday, road closures for the 5K, Champion Mile and Kids Marathon will begin at 6:45 a.m. and continue through noon on the North Side and Downtown.

For the marathon, half marathon, relay and new 4-mile fitness challenge on Sunday, road closures will start at 1:30 a.m. and continue through 2:30 p.m. Several streets Downtown will be completely closed to traffic. People parked in these areas who may need to get out during the race are encouraged to park somewhere else.